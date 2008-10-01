Star Wars Galaxies Designer Jeff Freeman Dies

Jeff Freeman, whose work includes stints at Spacetime Studios and Sony Online Entertainment on Star Wars Galaxies as lead gameplay designer, has died at the age of 39, an apparent suicide, reports The Escapist. Freeman was the target of the Star Wars Galaxies community's ire following the launch of the "new game experience" that took players by surprise with its timing and sweeping changes. The Escapist detailed the targeting of the game designer by SWG devotees in this 2007 write up. Freeman left SOE in 2006 to join Spacetime.

Freeman's brother tells the Escapist that "personal issues," not the fury of SWG players were at the root cause of his decision to take his own life.

Jeff Freeman, Former SWG Lead Gameplay Designer, Dies [The Escapist]