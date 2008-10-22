The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Star Wars: The Old Republic - Concept Art vs Screens

These early screens and concept art trickled out of Lucasarts/Bioware's steely grasp after their Big Announcement and Kotaku Jedi AJ Glasser uploaded them instantly using a combination of the Force Upload and a fast wifi link.

This concept gallery shows early Jedi/Sith character designs, a nice view of Coruscant that wouldn't look out of place in Episode 3 and two very similar monsters.

Check out the link to see how the artists' designs have been translated into polygonal reality.

First impressions - those lightsabers look a bit chunky. Maybe people were shorter back in the Old Republic.

Comments

  • Korwin @Korwin

    Is it just me or do the visuals look a little... cartoony. I hope the go for a more realistic approach to the character and world design ala the First and Second Kotor and The Force Unleased. I'd hate to see it end up looking like The Clone Wars *shudder*

    0
  • Korwin @Korwin

    @darkjedi

    Oh I'm saying it over and over in my head :P

    0
  • snowgim Guest

    say it with me!

    "art direction is one of the first things decided and is unlikely to undergo any significant changes during the development lifecycle." :)

    *shudder*

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles