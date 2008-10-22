Star Wars: The Old Republic - Concept Art vs Screens

These early screens and concept art trickled out of Lucasarts/Bioware's steely grasp after their Big Announcement and Kotaku Jedi AJ Glasser uploaded them instantly using a combination of the Force Upload and a fast wifi link.

This concept gallery shows early Jedi/Sith character designs, a nice view of Coruscant that wouldn't look out of place in Episode 3 and two very similar monsters.

Check out the link to see how the artists' designs have been translated into polygonal reality.

First impressions - those lightsabers look a bit chunky. Maybe people were shorter back in the Old Republic.