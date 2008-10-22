Star Wars: The Old Republic Revealed As Ambitious MMO

BioWare and LucasArts have officially announced Star Wars: The Old Republic, the second massively multiplayer online role-playing game set in the Star Wars universe. While technically not a replacement for Sony Online Entertainment's Star Wars Galaxies, BioWare brands the ambitious MMO, set in the time period of previous Knights of the Old Republic games as a sequel of sorts to those games — events occur some three centuries after KOTOR II — calling the MMO "Knights of the Old Republic 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12-plus."

Two factions, the Galactic Republic and the Sith Empire, will also incorporate two paths, light side and dark side.

"You can play as the good guy in the bad place trying to do good things or the bad guy in the good place trying to do bad things," according to BioWare.

Star Wars: The Old Republic is currently scheduled for a PC release, but a date has yet to be determined. For more details, including artwork and screen shots, read on.

