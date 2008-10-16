Stardock Amends Bill Of Rights

When Stardock unveiled the PC Gamer's Bill of Rights back in August, it seemed like a cute little publicity stunt, albeit one that made a few dead-on points about the state of PC gaming. Once the press releases had been sent out it seemed as though we would all nod sagely and then everyone would get back to business as usual.

But no! They seem to be really going for it! Stardock has just issued an interim revision to the Bill, with changes based on feedback and the "amazing level of support from the publisher and developer community".

Much of the feedback concerned publisher's use of DRM and who exactly 'owns' the game once it has been purchased.

Some of the changes may raise eyebrows - "Gamers shall have the right to not be treated as potential criminals by developers or publishers." becomes "Gamers whose computers meet the posted minimum requirements shall have the right to use their games without being materially inconvenienced due to copy protection or digital rights management." which is more focused, perhaps, but also a lot less dramatic.

The Revised Gamer's Bill Of Rights (interim)

1. Gamers shall have the right to return games that are incompatible or do not function at a reasonable level of performance for a full refund within a reasonable amount of time.

2. Gamers shall have the right that games they purchase shall function as designed without defects that would materially affect the player experience.

3. Gamers shall have the right that games will receive updates that address minor defects as well as improves gameplay based on player feed back within reason.

4. Gamers shall have the right to have their games not require a third - party download manager installed in order for the game to function.

5. Gamers shall have the right to have their games perform adequately if their hardware meets the poste d recommended requirements.

6. Gamers shall have the right not to have any of their games install hidden drivers.

7. Gamers shall have the right to re - download the latest version of the games they purchase.

8. Gamers whose computers meet the posted minimum requirements shall have the right to use their games without being materially inconvenienced due to copy protection or digital rights management.

9. Gamers shall have the right to play single player games without having to have an Internet connection.

10. Gamers shall have the right to sell or transfer the ownership of a physical copy of a game they own to another person.

