Stargate Worlds Beta Launches October 15th

In less than two weeks the Stargate will open, allowing the first group of closed beta testers into the world of the hit Sci-Fi Channel television program. The Stargate Worlds closed beta kicks off on October 15th, and the developers are confident that the game is entering the home stretch.

"From now until launch, everything we do is about polish and fun," said Stargate Worlds Studio Head Dan Elggren. "We've laid a great foundation for the beta testers and their feedback is a vital part of the game development process."

They'll be adding more testers as time goes on, so don't be shy about signing up for the beta over at register.stargateworlds.com/Registration/. In case you don't get in, these new screens should give you a taste of what you're missing.

Stargate Worlds Beta Screens

STARGATE WORLDS NEEDS NEW RECRUITS FOR CLOSED BETA

New Worlds Await Play Testers in MMO Based on Stargate License

MESA, Ariz. - Oct. 2, 2008 - The wait is almost over for the legions of Stargate and MMO fans waiting to experience the Stargate Worlds Closed Beta test. The gate opens Oct. 15 for the first group of testers.

Stargate fans can pick up their assault rifles and join Op-CORE as they take their first steps in Stargate Worlds. Beta sign ups are live at register.stargateworlds.com/Registration/. More testers will be invited to sign up over time, so it's not too late to put your name in the selection pool.

