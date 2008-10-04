Stargate Worlds Beta Launches October 15th

In less than two weeks the Stargate will open, allowing the first group of closed beta testers into the world of the hit Sci-Fi Channel television program. The Stargate Worlds closed beta kicks off on October 15th, and the developers are confident that the game is entering the home stretch.

"From now until launch, everything we do is about polish and fun," said Stargate Worlds Studio Head Dan Elggren. "We've laid a great foundation for the beta testers and their feedback is a vital part of the game development process."

They'll be adding more testers as time goes on, so don't be shy about signing up for the beta over at register.stargateworlds.com/Registration/. In case you don't get in, these new screens should give you a taste of what you're missing.

