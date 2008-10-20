Statetris: Tetris With Territories

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Here's another one of those games that actually is boring as shit, but because it's geography, it preys on your need to show that you're not some bumpkin and you've either visited countries other than your own or at least know where they belong. It's Statetris, which challenges you to fit together, Tetris-style, the countries on two continents, or states in nine nations, or — here's the big WTF — all the counties in South Carolina. For those wondering, yes you will be asked to drop into place tiny arse San Marino, Andorra, Malta, etc., if you play Europe. And if you play on hard setting, where the territories are not identified, I don't know how you can get it right. Anyway, if you won your school's geography bee, you'll love Statetris. Or not.

Statetris [Mapmsg.com]

