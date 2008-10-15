The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

SteelSeries' WoW Mouse Isn't Screwing Around

SteelSeries doesn't screw around when it comes to making computer gaming peripherals. At BlizzCon 2008 this past weekend they unveiled a World of Warcraft branded gaming mouse that could very well be the most feature-packed pointing device I've ever laid my hands on. The World of Warcraft MMO Gaming Mouse packs an impressive 15 fully programmable buttons across its stylish surface, which can be modified to glow in any of 16 million colours with varying intensities. The software for the device is styled after the WoW interface, allowing for up to 10 different profiles for your different characters, even importing your character information directly from the WoW Armory to make things all convenient-like.

It seems like it would be a bit over-complicated for the average user, but Steel Series assured me that even a novice computer user will be able to easily configure the mouse to suit their particular play style, with over 130 predefined game commands included for easy drag-and-drop macro creation.

While I didn't get much time to play around with the software itself, the mouse has a very nice feel to it, just as I've come to expect from SteelSeries. The extra buttons worry me a bit, but supposedly they will be inactive when you aren't actively playing the game, functioning just like any other high-quality pointing device.

The only downside I can see, aside from possible button confusion, is the price. I'm not sure how many casual WoW players are willing to drop $US99 on a mouse, even one as lovely as this. Then again, the package will come complete with a loot card from the World of Warcraft CCG, and free in-game items are a powerful motivator.

The World of Warcraft MMO Gaming Mouse should be in stores next month. I'm looking forward to seeing how it handles some hot Death Knight action, as well as having something new to blame for my complete lack of PVP skills.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles