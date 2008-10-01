Still A Chance Rage Can Hit Digital Distribution

You know how id's John Carmack said that his company's upcoming shooter Rage just wasn't going to work in terms of digital delivery? And how you'd need to buy the game on a disc, like the olden days? Yeah, turns out he was wrong. id's Tim Willits has corrected his boss, telling 1UP:

John Carmack [id co-founder]made a comment about the media size, which unfortunately wasn't exactly correct because we haven't crossed that bridge yet. He said it was going to be too large to download, and I was thinking to myself, "You know, uhhhhh, people can do lots of things." So I want to correct that and say that... Rage won't break the Internet.

Won't break it, but if the thing needs to ship on three 360 discs, it's certainly going to bend it.

