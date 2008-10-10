Still Even More Ninja Blade Screens

It will be interesting to see how Ninja Blade fares against Ninja Gaiden, but so far so good. Just a few days ago we posted about a dozen screens of the game and today we got some more. Unfortunately, it still maybe a little too early to see how this "Ninja Vision" gameplay mechanic will work out, but the game looks... promising?
