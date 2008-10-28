The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Street Fighter Club Invades Brooklyn

Capcom held a Street Fighter Club event for a select group of its Unity members Friday night in Brooklyn. Invitees got a chance to play Street Fighter IV and Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix arcade-style while scarfing down as much pizza and soda as possible. The event was held at a place called Chief Bodega, which plays host to underground concerts and parties. While the address was made secret to the general public, I still managed to make my way out there to get pictures. Couldn't make it? Don't worry, I gotcha covered.

Even when I got there about an hour late (hey, it took close to 45 minutes by subway!), there was still a decent sized line waiting to get in. Turns out they were letting people in very slowly as members were forced to read a detailed rules sheet before they were granted entry. There was even this small, old TV setup running the SNES version of Street Fighter II at the registration table.

There were several Super Street Fighter Turbo HD Remix kiosks set up in the first floor room that were swarmed with people. The walls were decorated with a variety of Street Fighter-related graffiti while a video projector aimed at the ceiling displayed a SF anime. I grabbed a slice of pizza (what was left of it, anyway) and a Pepsi while observing some matches. After about 10 minutes, though, I realised Street Fighter IV was noticeably absent in this room, along with about 100 other people. I noticed a stairway off to the side with the word "Murder" written above it. I figured either I'm going to die when I go down there, or that's where the rest of the Street Fighter kids are.

Well, there wasn't any death, just a hot, sweaty basement filled to the brim with people playing Street Fighter IV. It was shoulder-to-shoulder just about anywhere you tried to walk. Some brought their own sticks to use while others used ones that were already there. Both the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 versions were made available, so no console bias here! After talking to some folks for a while, I decided I wanted to get at least one match in before I left. Despite the number of people, the wait to play wasn't too bad. Everyone was respectful and friendly to each other when it came to allowing turns. I ended up playing someone who had won what seemed like eight or nine in a row. As usual, I got my arse kicked in two straight rounds.

On my way out I was given a gift bag full of all sorts of goodies. Besides an awesome, one-of-a-kind Street Fighter shirt by Meat Bun (co-owned by Michael McWhertor), I got a red headband, a bar of Street Fighter soap, a comic book, a can of soda, and some other stuff. Overall, it was a great night (free food is always a plus). My only real complaint was the location. Brooklyn? Really, Capcom? There's plenty of room right here in Manhattan! I should also mention on my way to the subway, I came across a fight taking place across the street between some guy without a shirt and a group of people passing by. Nice way to cap off the night! Check out the rest of the gallery below!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles