Street Fighter IV Booth Punches The Competition In The Face

Man, Capcom are pulling out all the stops with their booths this year. We've already shown you the Gyakuten Kenji setup, but equally amazing is the company's Street Fighter IV booth, which is a replica of Chun-Li's stage. It's even got a chicken. Great stuff.
