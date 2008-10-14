Street Fighter IV Getting Animated For Your Viewing Pleasure

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Those brushstroke heavy Street Fighter IV trailers are going to get turned into an anime that will fill in the gaps between Street Fighter II and its spiritual sequel Street Fighter IV. Producer Yoshinori Ono stated at TGS that the new animated feature will run between 50 and 60 minutes and hopes to tie the flick with the game's home console release. The company that churned out the original clips, Studio 4C, is working on the full-length version. The three minute trailer shown at TGS showed Cammy making her way through a wooded area with some troops, Ryu discovering his dark side, Sakura and Chun-Li battling goons, and Ryu and Crimson Viper fighting.

Feature-length Street Fighter IV anime in the works [GameSpot via Eurogamer]

