Street Fighter IV, Resident Evil 5 Also Appearing In PS3's Home

What is it with these Home "custom spaces"? First Warhawk and Uncharted, then Far Cry 2, and now comes word that both Street Fighter IV and Resident Evil 5 will be turning up in the service. Which will no doubt prove invaluable to fans of both series should Home ever actually be released to the public. Click above for a SFIV vid, showing Chun-Li and her range of minimalist Dhalsim adult collectibles. Chris Redfield's after the jump.
[via Capcom]
