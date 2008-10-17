The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Street Fighter IV, Resident Evil 5 Also Appearing In PS3's Home


What is it with these Home "custom spaces"? First Warhawk and Uncharted, then Far Cry 2, and now comes word that both Street Fighter IV and Resident Evil 5 will be turning up in the service. Which will no doubt prove invaluable to fans of both series should Home ever actually be released to the public. Click above for a SFIV vid, showing Chun-Li and her range of minimalist Dhalsim adult collectibles. Chris Redfield's after the jump.

[via Capcom]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles