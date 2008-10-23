Strong Bad seems to be pissing everyone off over at Telltale. In part 2 of this - make believe - making of video series, Strong Bad who is ticked off about his office, attempts to gain creative control over his own game. If you haven't gotten a chance to pick up the game yet, both Episode 1: Homestar Runner and Episode 2: Strong Badia the Free are ready for you to play via WiiWare and PC. Episode 3: Baddest of the Bands should be launching sometime later this month.
Strong Bad Wreaking Havok At Telltale, New Making of Documentary
