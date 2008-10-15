Studio Ghibli/Level 5 Game Box Gives Other Game Boxes The Finger

The best thing about Level 5's booth wasn't a game. Wasn't even a game trailer. It was the box for the company's upcoming collaboration with animation house Studio Ghibli, Ninokuni. The entirety of the final retail package was on display, including glorious box art and ridiculously extravagant spell book (which you'll actually need to use while playing). This can't be cheap, and might not even look like this when it hits the West, but that doesn't matter. For now, just enjoy the craftsmanship