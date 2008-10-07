Suck it Down: Namco's Crane Game Makes Kotaku its Bitch

Not content to document our suckage at just Street Fighter IV, Luke and I decided to prove just how bad we are at saucer games as well. Namco Bandi had a Cena-Flex saucer game set to freeplay at their event. While we didn't win on tape, we did manage to try enough to eventually bag a can of Pringles and four boxes of cookies. FOUR!!! Good thing we weren't actually paying.