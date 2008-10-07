Suck it Down: Street Fighter IV Makes Kotaku its Bitch

At our second arcade we finally found some Street Fighter IV machines squeezed into the smoke-filled fourth floor. The machines, which cost 50 yen a play and were packed into old boxes, were system linked with one another. Ash and Mike took one look at the players and bee-lined it for the Shmups one floor up. But Luke and I, apparently gluttons for punishment, decided to line up and take our punishment, fortunately it was over quickly. (More so for Luke, ha ha ha)