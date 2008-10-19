Suicide is Painless, Even Fun (In This Weird Flash Game)

Here's Karoshi Suicide Salaryman, a frighteningly addictive puzzler in which the object is to kill yourself. Of course, only that part of the game's concept is backward, the actual means to kill yourself are obscured or protected from you, as you are a danger to yourself and others (and you have access to firearms). I made it to level 7 (it counts down from 49) in about 20 minutes. For a flash game, that's a pretty good gameplay experience. The game remembers your progress if you want to come back to it later, so don't delete your cookies. I really dig the soundtrack, but there's no explanation of why you're so desperate to end your own life. My guess is the global financial meltdown armageddon panic has something to do with it.

Karoshi Suicide Salaryman [Armor Games]