Sunday Comix

Before you say it, yes, it was a slow fuckin' news day. Sue me. It's like blaming a farmer when it won't rain. So we have the above work of art, which is rather self-explanatory. I love the shattered look on Splinter's face. And on the jump, well, all I can say is "Boxer bitches," — and it's the correct usage of both words.



Note the picture caption. And what in the hell is that chopped-off headline at the top? I see "Nazi-style." Is a new pizzeria opening in town?

Mario's Mistake [infendo]

Now You're Thinking With Portals [Reddit]