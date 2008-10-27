Sunday Timewaster: HDOS Databank request 01

This is a fun little remake (more or less) of the puzzle mode of Tetris Attack; you have a limited number of moves to swap blocks and clear the whole board. While the early levels are pretty easy, some of the later stages get pretty complicated — all in all, not a bad little browser-based timewaster to kill some time on a Sunday.
HDOS Databank request 01 [Game Reclaim via IndieGames]
