We'll concede that for goomba stomping purposes, some cleated golf shoes would probably get you out of a bind in the Mushroom Kingdom now and then. But in the real world, these Super Mario World shoes, spied at Super Potato in Akihabara, seem to have limited use. They're certainly fancy and the white still gleams — almost everything in Super Potato has been well cared for — but if we were handed a pair of multi-coloured Mario golf shoes, we'd probably politely decline (or sell them immediately on eBay).
Super Mario World Golf Shoes Exist For Some Reason
