The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Super Mario World Golf Shoes Exist For Some Reason

We'll concede that for goomba stomping purposes, some cleated golf shoes would probably get you out of a bind in the Mushroom Kingdom now and then. But in the real world, these Super Mario World shoes, spied at Super Potato in Akihabara, seem to have limited use. They're certainly fancy and the white still gleams — almost everything in Super Potato has been well cared for — but if we were handed a pair of multi-coloured Mario golf shoes, we'd probably politely decline (or sell them immediately on eBay).

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles