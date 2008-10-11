Super Smash Bros. Brawl Designer Checks Out The Wii Competition At TGS

Nintendo may not represent at Tokyo Game Show — just wait for Spaceworld! — but a few key folks from within and closely associated with the House of Waggle were in Tokyo to play some games. After spying Miyamoto's go-to translator Bill Trinen playing Let's Tap! at Sega's booth, we also spotted Super Smash Bros. Brawl producer Masahiro Sakurai give the cardboard boxes a go with an unidentified companion.
Could Yuji Naka's casual game make Sakurai crack a smile? Hit the jump for the shocking answer!
Nope.
