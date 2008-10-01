The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Surprise! Age Of Conan Servers Merging

It happens to every well-marketing MMO (except WoW) sooner or later. Craig Morrison, Funcom's new game director for their well-intentioned but badly-implemented MMO Age of Conan has indicated via the game's official forums that a server merge will soon take place across US and European servers.

...I can today confirm that we are actively working on an approach to merge servers, both in Europe and North America. It's important for us to ensure the best gameplay experience for you all, and more healthy populations on each and every server will make sure we maintain healthy communities for the game in the future. Still, there are many complexities involved in this, and we want to ensure that everything happens as fair and streamlined as possible. That work has now started, and we are naturally making sure that guilds and players can get to new servers in the best possible way.

So don't worry, die-hards! Soon a rush of new friends is coming your way, and who knows, if you play your cards right they might get that DirectX 10 version up and running soon too.

Letter from the Game Director - September 2008 [AOC Forums via GamesIndustry]

