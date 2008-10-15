Surprise! More People Pre-Ordered Gears 2 Than Gears 1

Microsoft are happy. Why? Because while many of you were convinced to part with pre-order money for the first Gears of War, going off naught but a marketing campaign and some gravelly voices, more of you have done so for Gears of War 2. And when you're a large global publisher, nothing looks better on the books than millions of advance sales. Such chest-beating over bean-counting is enjoyable not for the bean-counting itself, but for the precedent it sets; we fully expect the Gears 3 marketing to go one better and feature the press release "More Bottom-Feeding Forum Users Have Said They're Totally Buying Gears 3".

Gears of War 2 Fans Worldwide Preparing for the Countdown to Launch

Sequel surpasses original game's pre-sales

"Gears of War 2," the blockbuster sequel to the fastest-selling game of 2006, recently surpassed the total pre-sale orders of the original "Gears of War" and is poised to become the must-have video game this holiday season. With "Gears of War 2" now just 24 days away, there is plenty to look forward to when the game launches on November 7th.

Fans should mark their calendars to participate in the following upcoming launch activities:

* Midnight Mayhem Events

Over 20,000 retail stores worldwide will have "Gears of War 2" on sale at 12:01 a.m. on November 7th as part of the Midnight Mayhem launch program. Everyone who purchases a copy of "Gears of War 2" at participating retailers during Midnight Mayhem will receive an Xbox LIVE token for an exclusive in-game gold-plated Hammerburst Assault Rifle for use in multiplayer gameplay.

* Xbox LIVE Weekend, Nov. 7-10

Xbox LIVE has lined-up special programming for fans, including a "Game with Fame" where Xbox LIVE members can take on the "Gears of War 2" development team at Epic Games and win prizes. Visit www.GearsofWar.com in the coming weeks for details on how to participate.

Additionally, Microsoft and Epic Games are offering exclusive Xbox LIVE content as a special gift to fans, including:

* Flashback Map Pack and Xbox LIVE Gold Trial Membership

Everyone who purchases a copy of "Gears of War 2" will receive an Xbox LIVE token to download the Flashback Map Pack for FREE. The Flashback Map Pack will be available immediately at launch, and consists of five popular maps from the original "Gears of War," including: Canals, Gridlock, Mansion, Subway and Tyro Station. Each map has been specially updated with new graphics for "Gears of War 2." In addition, every copy of "Gears of War 2" will include a code for a 48-hour Xbox LIVE Gold membership.

* Gold-Plated Lancer Rifle

For gamers looking to distinguish themselves online in multiplayer matches, an Xbox LIVE token to unlock an in-game gold-plated version of the iconic Lancer Assault Rifle will be included in the Limited Edition of "Gears of War 2."

* Get Started with Gamerscore

The game's developers will provide helpful gameplay hints and insights in a series of exclusive video interviews with the Gamerscore team available to Xbox LIVE GOLD members on November 7th.

"Gears of War 2" blends a best-in-class third-person shooter with unsurpassed high-definition visuals, all layered on top of an engaging story of survival, loss and retribution. "Gears of War 2" is rated "M" for Mature by the ESRB and will be available exclusively on Xbox 360 with an M.S.R.P of $US59.99 for the Standard Edition and $US69.99 for the Limited Edition on November 7th worldwide.

For more information about the events and promotions happening in your area, and for the latest updates on "Gears of War 2" visit www.GearsOfWar.com.