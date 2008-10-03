Takahashi Meijin On Likelihood of Hudson Hardware Return...

Hudson Soft no longer makes video games consoles, but at one time, it did. Best known for the PC Engine (TurboGrafx-16), Hudson stepped out of the home hardware market it in 1999 in Japan. In the years that followed, the company was purchased by Japanese developer Konami. Hudson human mascot Takahashi Meijin tells game site Gamasutra that the company is not doing any type of chip development at the moment."Actually, two or three years ago, we made the chip for a Konami TV game product known as the Poem," Takahashi added, "You could use it to do things like play baseball on the TV." While there is no R&D at the present moment, Takahashi does not dash hopes at another handheld PC Engine:

There may be a possibility, because there are still two main programmers with the company.

Don't expect that any time soon or like ever, but hey, nice to see that those two main programmers are at Hudson. Loyalty is important.

