Take-Two Chairman Now Men's Fitness Coverboy

Strauss Zelnick, executive chairman of the board of directors at Grand Theft Auto publisher Take-Two Interactive, is in good shape. Good enough shape to be on the cover of Men's Fitness magazine, anyway, as his ripped forearms and healthy pecs grace the cover of the November issue.

The issue also features "the future of fitness" brought to you by video games. Fitness has changed.

The magazine's cover promises to clue Men's Fitness readers into Zelnick's fitness regiment, which helps Strauss stay "in the best shape of his life." We'll tell you straight up: the man bench presses overstock Big Daddy statues between protein shakes. True story!

