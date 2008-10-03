Take-Two Won't Be Merging With Anyone, Thanks

For a while there, it seemed like Take-Two would be bought by EA. And if not by EA, then they'd either be bought, or be merged with, somebody. Guess they had a change of heart! Because they've just released a statement saying that they'll be going it alone:

Following detailed discussions with various interested parties over the last five months, Take-Two's Board of Directors has determined that it is in the best interests of stockholders to conclude its review of strategic alternatives and to continue operating and building Take-Two as an independent company.

Reason being that, since GTA IV came out, things have been going so well that they figure they can survive those single friday nights at home, alone, wth nothing but a bottle of red and a mangy old cat for company.