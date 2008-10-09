Talking the New Xbox Live Experience for a Short Ride

Aaron Greenberg, group product manager for Xbox 360, may not have been wearing a velvet smoking jacket, but he still had some pretty sexy stuff to show off today in a hotel room opposite the convention hall. Greenberg walked a group of journalists through a demonstration of the live and kicking New Xbox Live experience. Showing us a bit about avatar creation, how friends will show up in the 3D world and how games, movies and such will be listed. We even got to see a couple of environments.