Tapulous Gets NIN In Your Tap Tap Revenge

Tap Tap Revenge is a fun little rhythm game for the iPhone in the spirit of Guitar Hero/DDR, with a nice line in slightly obscure/cool tracks.
Taking a leaf from the Guitar Hero playbook, Tapulous have announced a partnership with industrial rock god Trent Reznor and his one-man-band-with-session-musicians outfit Nine Inch Nails to produce the first themed edition of TTR.
The game will feature lots of NIN-themed visuals and over a dozen tracks to tap along with.
Eat your wizened hearts out, Aerosmith.
