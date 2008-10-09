Tapulous Gets NIN In Your Tap Tap Revenge

Tap Tap Revenge is a fun little rhythm game for the iPhone in the spirit of Guitar Hero/DDR, with a nice line in slightly obscure/cool tracks.

Taking a leaf from the Guitar Hero playbook, Tapulous have announced a partnership with industrial rock god Trent Reznor and his one-man-band-with-session-musicians outfit Nine Inch Nails to produce the first themed edition of TTR.

The game will feature lots of NIN-themed visuals and over a dozen tracks to tap along with.

Eat your wizened hearts out, Aerosmith.

