Team Working On 'Ultra-Real' Spielberg Game Laid Off

No one is safe from this horrid economy, not even Steven Spielberg. Wait, strike that. No one is safe from this horrid economy, not even people who work for Steven Spielberg. In the wake of those EA layoffs, game site VG247 rumours that the team working on the "ultra-real" Spielberg game has been dismissed.

The game's codename was LMNO, and apparently "almost everyone on the team has gone." The game's been in development for a while now and supposedly included concepts like motion-capturing tear movements to evoke "emotion". The fate of the game is currently not known. Spielberg is still rich, though.

Rumour: Spielberg team laid off at EALA [VG247]

