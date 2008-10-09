Tekken 6 Coming To Xbox 360

During his keynote at the 2008 Tokyo Game Show, Microsoft's John Schappert announced that beloved fighting franchise Tekken would be making the leap to the Xbox 360 in 2009 with Tekken 6. The Xbox 360 version will feature the Bloodline Rebellion update that recently went live in Japanese arcades, which introduces two new characters, Alisa Boskonovich and Lars Alexanderson. This marks the first time the series has appeared outside of a Sony, and while it isn't an exclusive, Tekken 6 with Xbox Live multiplayer is a major boon for 360 owners around the world. Look for it next spring.