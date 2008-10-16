Ten Games That Makes Japan Cry (Three Are Erotic Games)

Numbers time! Japanese game site Dengeki Online is running results of a poll that was composed of 86.3 percent men and 13.7 percent women with an average age of 25.46 years old. Questions included things like "Have you cried during gaming?" or "What game are you looking forward to?" In the poll, three of the games that made Japanese gamers cry are "adult visual novels" — two of them are erotic game ports and one is a straight up PC erotic game. That's not that surprising as many Japanese gamers do play erotic games for the story. No, really.

Also from the data, which do you think Dengeki Online readers are more excited about: The Last Remnant or Final Fantasy XIII? That and more, after the jump.

Have you been moved to tears during game play?

No (53.5 percent)

Yes (46.5 percent)

What game made you cry

1. Final Fantasy X (PS2)

2. Clannad (Xbox 360)

3. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII (PSP)

4. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (PS2)

5. Kanon (PSP)

6. Tales of the Abyss (PS2)

7. AIR (PSP)

8. Dragon Quest V (DS)

9. Final Fantasy VII (PlayStation)

10. Little Busters! (PC)

Please tell us what game you have purchased in the last month.

1. Super Robot Taisen Z (PS2)

2. Quiz Magic Academy DS (DS)

3. Infinite Undiscovery (Xbox 360)

4. Pokémon Platinum (DS)

5. World Destruction (DS)

6. Aquanaut's Holiday (PS3)

7. Tales of Vesperia (Xbox 360)

8. Cross Edge (PS3)

9. Eternal Sonata (PS3)

10. Nights in the Nightmare (DS)

Please tell us what upcoming game title you are looking forward to.

1. The Last Remnant (Xbox 360)

2. Final Fantasy XIII (PS3)

3. Crono Trigger (DS)

4. White Knight Chronicles (PS3)

5. Gundam vs. Gundam (PSP)

6. Star Ocean 4 -The Last Hope- (Xbox 360)

7. Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon (PS2)

8. DISSIDIA Final Fantasy (PSP)

9. Dragon Quest IX (DS)

10. Gundam Musou 2 (PS3)

