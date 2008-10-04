Ten Little Xbox 360 Sitting in Their Graves... and Counting

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

That's right, after a particularly good run I've had another Xbox 360 die on me. This time a debug unit.

While the instances of Xbox 360 red rings have certainly dropped, I do still hear stories about the console's DVD player giving up the ghost. That's what happened to me in July last year when my last 360 died and that seems to be the case this time around. I was playing the end of LEGO Batman The Videogame when the game paused and a "dirty disc" error popped up on the screen. A few more runs at playing the game allowed me to get a few minutes in before the console crapped out on me again.

Just last month my brother had his Xbox 360's DVD drive die on him as well. He recently went out and purchased a replacement Xbox 360 Arcade.

For those keeping track I've now had a total of ten Xbox 360s die on me since the launch of the console. (That's counting debug units and retail consoles). Of those eight died with a Red Ring error and two died with perpetual dirty disc errors.

Comments

  • Tom Guest

    xbox build quality ftw

    0
  • ChRi$ Guest

    i think itz time 4 u 2 get a ps3 lol

    0
  • barton Guest

    you must be the unluckiest bugger in the world, either that or you treat your disks like crap and move your box alot while it's running. 10 repairs damn i feel for you man?!?!

    0

