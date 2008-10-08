Tetsuya Mizuguchi Is Making New IP

Tetsuya Mizuguchi is best known for Rez, Space Channel 5 and Lumines. He's made lots of Lumines spin-offs like Lumines Live! and Lumines II. Key words: Lumines. We haven't seen a new game from Mizuguchi for a while, but he confirmed to Kotaku that, yes, he's working on a new IP. Says Mizuguchi:
Yes, I'm working on a new IP.
We've heard from sources that it may be an Xbox 360 title. Wonder what it is...
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink