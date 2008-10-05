TF2 Spy Crab Calendar Out Now

Hey, 2009's almost upon us, and TF2Newbs has put out a 12-month zipfile of spies doing the crab walk in Team Fortress 2. My favourite is August, which captures this conversation between Nfreak (the calendar's creator) and his cohorts:

{OSS} |CiC| Andy <3 amvalvo: Nfreak, turn around

Bob Dole's Woodlen Critters >:3: We're trying to do a spycrab calendar

Bob Dole's Woodlen Critters >:3: SS

{OSS} |CiC| Andy <3 amvalvo: Bob, keep walking back and forth

TF2Newbs promises to donate $1 to the National Spy Crab Fund for every download.

(/rushes to establish National Spy Crab Fund).

Rare Endangered Spy Crab 2009 Calendar [TF2Newbs]