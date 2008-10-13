The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

TGS Booth Babe March, Brought to you By Microsoft

Every night as the 5 p.m. hour winds around and the show begins to wrap up, the speakers begin to pump out an orchestral version of Auld Lang Syne. Each booth gathers its companions to parade them around their booth for a final goodbye to the show's attendees. Some marches feature mascots, some feature bows, but all of them feature oodles of companions.

