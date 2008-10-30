The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Thank You (SingStar) For The (ABBA) Music

Finally!

ThreeSpeech, Sony's semi-official Europe-centric Playstation blog, brings word of the official track listing for upcoming SingStar ABBA.

The list manages to pick most of the best out of the eight or so albums the Swedish supergroup released over its two decade life. Maybe this will kick that ABBA museum planned for Stockholm back to life.

Hit the jump for the list of 20 songs coming to both the PS2 and PS3 versions of the game and the extra five the PS3 version gets.

Songs on Both Versions
Chiquitita
Dancing Queen
Does Your Mother Know
Fernando
Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)
I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do
Knowing Me, Knowing You
Mamma Mia
Money, Money, Money
One of Us
Ring Ring
SOS
Summer Night City
Super Trouper
Take a Chance on Me
Thank You for the Music
The Name of the Game
The Winner Takes It All
Voulez-Vous
Waterloo

Tracks exclusive to PLAYSTATION 3.
Happy New Year
Head Over Heels
The Day Before You Came
Under Attack
When All Is Said and Done

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles