Thank You (SingStar) For The (ABBA) Music

Finally!

ThreeSpeech, Sony's semi-official Europe-centric Playstation blog, brings word of the official track listing for upcoming SingStar ABBA.

The list manages to pick most of the best out of the eight or so albums the Swedish supergroup released over its two decade life. Maybe this will kick that ABBA museum planned for Stockholm back to life.

Hit the jump for the list of 20 songs coming to both the PS2 and PS3 versions of the game and the extra five the PS3 version gets.

Songs on Both Versions

Chiquitita

Dancing Queen

Does Your Mother Know

Fernando

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)

I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do

Knowing Me, Knowing You

Mamma Mia

Money, Money, Money

One of Us

Ring Ring

SOS

Summer Night City

Super Trouper

Take a Chance on Me

Thank You for the Music

The Name of the Game

The Winner Takes It All

Voulez-Vous

Waterloo

Tracks exclusive to PLAYSTATION 3.

Happy New Year

Head Over Heels

The Day Before You Came

Under Attack

When All Is Said and Done