That PSP-3000 Screen Issue Explained!

The smarty pants at French language website Logic Sunrise got out its 40X microscope in hopes of seeing what exactly was causing the PSP-3000's interlacing issues. The problem, it seems, is that the pixels are arranged horizontally, and the blue pixels are much darker on the PSP-3000. Meaning? Those Logic Sunrise people should get a job at Sony or something, and this seems to be a hardware problem. No wonder the company has "no plans" to fix this.

The "scanline" of screens new PSP 3000 explained [Logic-Sunrise via MAXCONSOLE via Gizmodo]