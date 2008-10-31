The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

That PSP-3000 Screen Issue Explained!

The smarty pants at French language website Logic Sunrise got out its 40X microscope in hopes of seeing what exactly was causing the PSP-3000's interlacing issues. The problem, it seems, is that the pixels are arranged horizontally, and the blue pixels are much darker on the PSP-3000. Meaning? Those Logic Sunrise people should get a job at Sony or something, and this seems to be a hardware problem. No wonder the company has "no plans" to fix this.

The "scanline" of screens new PSP 3000 explained [Logic-Sunrise via MAXCONSOLE via Gizmodo]

  • Simon Guest

    Do Sony not bother with prototypes or something?

    The stuck square button issue on the initial batch of PSPs... the effectively faulty d-pad design on the fat PSPs... And now this.

    It's as if their manufacturing process flow is:

    Design it - Build it - Ship it - Ignore complaints until next hardware revision - Repeat.

