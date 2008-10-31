That PSP-3000 Screen Issue Explained!

The smarty pants at French language website Logic Sunrise got out its 40X microscope in hopes of seeing what exactly was causing the PSP-3000's interlacing issues. The problem, it seems, is that the pixels are arranged horizontally, and the blue pixels are much darker on the PSP-3000. Meaning? Those Logic Sunrise people should get a job at Sony or something, and this seems to be a hardware problem. No wonder the company has "no plans" to fix this.
Do Sony not bother with prototypes or something?
The stuck square button issue on the initial batch of PSPs... the effectively faulty d-pad design on the fat PSPs... And now this.
It's as if their manufacturing process flow is:
Design it - Build it - Ship it - Ignore complaints until next hardware revision - Repeat.