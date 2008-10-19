The 10th is the Tattoo Anniversary, Right?

The 10th is actually the aluminium or tin anniversary. But rather than give each other cookie cutters or Reynolds wrap, reader mlazy and his wife got inked. With his n' hers Pac-Tattoos. (He gives a shout-out to his artist, Skin Deep Ink, and we'll oblige). Yes that's hers on the left and his on the right. (Arm hair: Dead giveaway) Congratulations mlazy and Ms. mlazy! Remember, on the 20th, you have to get shoulderblade-to-shoulderblade tattoos of Chun Li and Ryu. So start saving up now!