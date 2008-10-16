The Awesome Dreamcast Portable That Looks Like A Storm Trooper Head

The DIY types that populate the Ben Heck forums can console mod just as well as the site owner himself. The Dreamtrooper — named for its Dreamcast guts and Imperial storm trooper looks — was created by BenHeck.com forum member "hailrazer," with the Sega console wedged inside the shell of a sacrificed Lazer Doodle.

The modder has previously crammed a Nintendo 64 into a Lazer Doodle, dubbing it the Darth 64. It is a bit nerdy over there, yes. The Dreamtrooper plays GD-ROMs attached to the back spindle and is said to have about three hours of battery life. You can see this thing in action in a clip after the jump, should it strike your fancy.

