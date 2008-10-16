The Awesome Dreamcast Portable That Looks Like A Storm Trooper Head

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The DIY types that populate the Ben Heck forums can console mod just as well as the site owner himself. The Dreamtrooper — named for its Dreamcast guts and Imperial storm trooper looks — was created by BenHeck.com forum member "hailrazer," with the Sega console wedged inside the shell of a sacrificed Lazer Doodle.

The modder has previously crammed a Nintendo 64 into a Lazer Doodle, dubbing it the Darth 64. It is a bit nerdy over there, yes. The Dreamtrooper plays GD-ROMs attached to the back spindle and is said to have about three hours of battery life. You can see this thing in action in a clip after the jump, should it strike your fancy.

DarthCast .My next portable started. FINISHED :) [Ben Heck Forums via Gizmodo]

