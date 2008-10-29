The Best And Worst Of Widescreen Gaming On The PC

While it's fairly common these days for console games (Wii excepted) to launch with widescreen/16:9 support, PC games aren't so fortunate. Even in 2008, with widescreen monitors becoming so popular that even the Xbox 360 natively supports many of their resolutions, a ton of PC games don't ship with proper widescreen support. Widescreen Gaming Forum to the rescue!. If there's a workaround, you'll find it there. If there's complaining to be had, it'll start there. So it's great seeing that the site have just held their first "Widescreen Gaming Awards", to both honour and shame the best and worst in supporting widescreen gaming on the PC.

Awards were handed out in three categories: Field Of Vision (for devs who work hard to implement proper support for widescreen), Narrow Minded (for devs who fail to support, or even actively discourage, widescreen gaming), and an overall Game of the Year. And the winners were:

Field of Vision: Valve, Introversion

Narrow Minded: DICE, EA Sports

Game Of The Year: Call Of Duty 4

As someone who does the bulk of his gaming on my 24" widescreen monitor (got both my PC and 360 hooked up to it), I can only say...DICE & EA Sports, you're doing it wrong.