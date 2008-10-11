While World of Warcraft, StarCraft, and Diablo are all fine and good, some of us are Blizzard fans for completely different reasons. The retro arcade portion of BlizzCon 2008 showcases some of those reasons with playable versions of old favourites like Rock N Roll Racing, BlackThorne, and my own personal favourite, The Lost Vikiings. There's something unbelievably awesome about seeing those three little guys on a banner above a show like this. I think I am going to ask them if I can have it when they are done.
The Best Of Blizzard - Retro Arcade
