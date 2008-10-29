The Best Shooter This Holiday According To Call of Duty Dev...

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Resistance 2? Gears of War 2? Far Cry 2? The best shooter this holiday is Call of Duty: World at War — so say the folks who made it. "There's a lot of competition this year," says Treyarch's senior producer Noah Heller, "but I feel very strongly we have the best shooter this Christmas... I'm looking forward to Gears of War, Far Cry and Resistance 2, and I'm sure they will be great games, but I am confident the consumer will come back to Call of Duty." Well, what do you expect him to say, that they've made the fourth best shooter this Christmas. Be sure to buy the new CoD, it's not as good as the two other big shooters! Fat chance.

Treyarch: 'We've got the best shooter this Christmas' [MCVUK]

