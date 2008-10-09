The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Booth Companions of Tokyo Game Show 2008

With Microsoft redesigning their clothes for this year's Tokyo Game Show "booth companions" it seems that a lot of other companies followed suit. My quick walkthrough of the halls netted me images of companions in cosplay, companions with yellow and red eyes and companions in what can only be described as red nighties.

Which outfit is your favorite?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles