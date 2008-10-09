The Booth Companions of Tokyo Game Show 2008

With Microsoft redesigning their clothes for this year's Tokyo Game Show "booth companions" it seems that a lot of other companies followed suit. My quick walkthrough of the halls netted me images of companions in cosplay, companions with yellow and red eyes and companions in what can only be described as red nighties.
Which outfit is your favorite?
