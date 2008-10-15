The Conduit Snags Two Sheppards And A Sorbo

What would a futuristic first-person shooter be without top-notch Hollywood voice talent? Why it would be High Voltage Software's The Conduit for the Nintendo Wii, which dipped a few notches below top in their search to find the voice to match the characters in their upcoming game. Not that the actors they snagged aren't talented and entertaining. Mark A. Sheppard, the voice of the game's main character Mr. Ford, was Badger in Firefly for crying out loud. The man oozes quality. William Morgan Sheppard, the voice of John Adams, played Captain Witwicky in the Transformers movie and was the voice of Limburger in Biker Mice from Mars!

Then we have Kevin Sorbo and his magnificent hair. Kevin will be voicing the terrorist Prometheus. Kevin "Kull" Sorbo, playing a terrorist. Bold move, High Voltage.

THE CONDUIT GOES HOLLYWOOD

High Voltage Software announces the voice-actors appearing in The Conduit

Hoffman Estates, IL - October 14, 2008 - High Voltage Software, Inc., one of the world's largest independent developers, today officially revealed the Hollywood voice-over cast of their exciting first-person action shooter, The Conduit.

Mark A. Sheppard stars as the voice of the main character, Mr. Ford. A British-born actor and musician, Sheppard's TV credits include Battlestar Galactica, 24, Medium, Firefly, Burn Notice, CSI and The Bionic Woman. His film credits include Unstoppable, Evil Eyes, and In the Name of the Father.

"I think the story in this [The Conduit]is fantastic," said Sheppard. "I think there's a lot there for the player to enjoy."

William Morgan Sheppard puts his incredible voice to the character of John Adams. William Morgan Sheppard spent 12 years as an Associate Artist with the Royal Shakespeare Company. His TV credits include Star Trek: The Next Generation, Babylon 5, and Kingdom Hospital. His film credits include Star Trek VI, The Prestige and Transformers. His video game credits include Medal of Honour, Metal Gear Solid 2, Escape from Monkey Island and Star Wars: Force Commander.

"It [The Conduit]has a resonance to it as a story;" said Morgan Sheppard. "It's really quite exciting... and very well written."

Last and definitely not least is Kevin Sorbo, who stars as the voice of the terrorist Prometheus. Sorbo is an American actor best known for the roles of Hercules in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and Captain Dylan Hunt in Andromeda. His film credits include Kull the Conqueror, Avenging Angel, Prairie Fever, Meet the Spartans and An American Carol.

"It [The Conduit]looks like a riot," said Sorbo, "I'm looking forward to it."

The Conduit is tentatively scheduled for release in Q1 2009 exclusively for the Nintendo Wii.

