The Cool Kids Add Exclusive Track To NBA 2K9 Soundtrack

Hip Hop and Basketball - two great tastes that.. etc. etc.

Indie Hip Hop chaps The Cool Kids are contributing an exclusive new track to the soundtrack of NBA 2K9, adding an exclusive cherry on to an already well-specced cake.

The track "2K Pennies" joins tracks by the Beastie Boys, Gnarls Barkley, Spank Rock and others. Tracks can be downloaded (in return for money, ya cheapskates) directly from 2K Sports.

(exclusives marked with **)

Blackwizard — Dem Nah Ready fe We

Blockhead — Duke Of Hazzard

Bloody Beetroots — Mac Mac

Dangerdoom — Sofa King

Dawn Penn — You Don't Love Me (Extended Mix)

DJ Rasta Root — RootZilla Beez

DJ UNK — In Yo Face **

Gnarls Barkley — Going On

Jamalski — That Undaground (Remix) Blackwizard — Dem Nah Ready fe We

Blockhead — Duke Of Hazzard

Bloody Beetroots — Mac Mac

Dangerdoom — Sofa King

Dawn Penn — You Don't Love Me (Extended Mix)

DJ Rasta Root — RootZilla Beez

DJ UNK — In Yo Face **

Gnarls Barkley — Going On

Jamalski — That Undaground (Remix)

Mochipet — Sharpdrest

Mommy and Daddy — Pretty Loser

Money Mark — Silly Putty

N.E.R.D. — Spaz

Nickodemus — Funky In The Middle

Santogold feat. Switch & Freq Nasty - Creator

Skeewiff — Light the Fuse

Spank Rock & Benny Blanco — Loose (inst.)

The Brand New Heavies — Jump 'N' Move

The Cool Kids — 2K Pennies **

The Heavy — Coleen

The Limp Twins — Moving Closer to The Sofa

The Meters — Cissy Strut

The Pharcyde — Passing Me By

Ursula 1000 — Step Back (Deekline & Ed Solo Remix)

2K Sports Reveals New Soundtrack for NBA 2K9 [Game Info Wire]

