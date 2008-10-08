The Cool Kids Add Exclusive Track To NBA 2K9 Soundtrack

Hip Hop and Basketball - two great tastes that.. etc. etc.
Indie Hip Hop chaps The Cool Kids are contributing an exclusive new track to the soundtrack of NBA 2K9, adding an exclusive cherry on to an already well-specced cake.
The track "2K Pennies" joins tracks by the Beastie Boys, Gnarls Barkley, Spank Rock and others. Tracks can be downloaded (in return for money, ya cheapskates) directly from 2K Sports.
Hit the jump for the full line-up...
(exclusives marked with **)
Blackwizard — Dem Nah Ready fe We
Blockhead — Duke Of Hazzard
Bloody Beetroots — Mac Mac
Dangerdoom — Sofa King
Dawn Penn — You Don't Love Me (Extended Mix)
DJ Rasta Root — RootZilla Beez
DJ UNK — In Yo Face **
Gnarls Barkley — Going On
Jamalski — That Undaground (Remix) Blackwizard — Dem Nah Ready fe We
Blockhead — Duke Of Hazzard
Bloody Beetroots — Mac Mac
Dangerdoom — Sofa King
Dawn Penn — You Don't Love Me (Extended Mix)
DJ Rasta Root — RootZilla Beez
DJ UNK — In Yo Face **
Gnarls Barkley — Going On
Jamalski — That Undaground (Remix)
Mochipet — Sharpdrest
Mommy and Daddy — Pretty Loser
Money Mark — Silly Putty
N.E.R.D. — Spaz
Nickodemus — Funky In The Middle
Santogold feat. Switch & Freq Nasty - Creator
Skeewiff — Light the Fuse
Spank Rock & Benny Blanco — Loose (inst.)
The Brand New Heavies — Jump 'N' Move
The Cool Kids — 2K Pennies **
The Heavy — Coleen
The Limp Twins — Moving Closer to The Sofa
The Meters — Cissy Strut
The Pharcyde — Passing Me By
Ursula 1000 — Step Back (Deekline & Ed Solo Remix)
2K Sports Reveals New Soundtrack for NBA 2K9 [Game Info Wire]
Get Permalink