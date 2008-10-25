The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Final Nintendo Holiday Van Test: The Dog


We successfully tested Wii Music against a cheerleader and real musicians, but it was the last test that took the cake. As it turns out, Nintendo wasn't ecstatic on the dog playing the Wii idea, but neither was the dog. We were however able to convince them to let us bring the dog in the trailer to see if he would react to the barking in Wii Music.

Putting The Nintendo Holiday Van Segment Together

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles