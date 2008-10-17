The Force Is Strong With U.S. Game Sales In September

Looks like we can expect a Force Unleashed II, now that U.S. consumers have snapped up well over 1.1 million copies of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. The LucasArts title topped the NPD Group's September sales charts, with the Xbox 360 version performing best to the tune of 610,000 copies sold. And it did it in less than twelve parsecs, too.

Rock Band 2 debuted strong, with 363K units sold on the Xbox 360, the only platform for which it has been released. The rest of the top ten belongs to things with Wii in the title, things with Madden in the title and things with Mercenaries 2: World In Flames in the title.

For the full list, read on.

01. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (Xbox 360) - 610,000

02. Wii Fit (Wii) - 518,000

03. Rock Band 2 (Xbox 360) - 363,000

04. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 353,000

05. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (PS3) - 325,000

06. Mercenaries 2: World In Flames (Xbox 360) - 297,000

07. Wii Play (Wii) - 243,000

08. Madden NFL 09 (Xbox 360) - 224,000

09. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (Wii) - 223,000

10. Madden NFL 09 (PS2) - 158,000

NPD analyst Anita Frazier explains why software sales were down, year over year, by 6%.

"A full 35% of last year's software sales came from one title: Halo 3," Frazier noted "This year, the wealth is spread a bit more broadly as seven titles achieved sales of 250K units or more while last year only three hit that mark."

Frazier also gives us a bit of data on how the PC performed in September, "Spore realised sales of 406K units and Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning sold 274K which would put them both in the top 10 list of combined console, portable and PC games sales for the month." Go PC!

Total software sales for September amounted to $616.09 million, making the total take for the year a very healthy $6.07 billion.

Thanks to the NPD Group for the data.