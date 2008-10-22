The Gaijin Gaming Discount

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

As the American economy continues to crater, the valve of the dollar has dropped. While we have misty-eyed memories of a time when it was 135 yen to the dollar, it's currently about 65 yen to the dollar. Spotted at a Tokyo retro game shop, the pictured sign seems directed at tourists and reads:

APPRECIATION OF YEN AMENDS SALE
used only
10 percent discount
The foreigner discounts 10 percent with the cash register. Please buy it in the all-time low.
It is when presentation of ID is nessary.

Crap English and bad machine translation aside, this is a rather interesting idea. The shop seems to recognise that many foreign visitors do look for good deals on retro game items while in Japan. According to Game|Life's Chris Kohler, the shop didn't ask him for any identification, which could mean foreign residents getting paid in yen could get a discount as well. Not bad, not bad at all.

Tokyo Retro Store Offers 'Foreigner Discount' [Game|Life]

