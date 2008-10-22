The Gaijin Gaming Discount

As the American economy continues to crater, the valve of the dollar has dropped. While we have misty-eyed memories of a time when it was 135 yen to the dollar, it's currently about 65 yen to the dollar. Spotted at a Tokyo retro game shop, the pictured sign seems directed at tourists and reads:

APPRECIATION OF YEN AMENDS SALE

used only

10 percent discount

The foreigner discounts 10 percent with the cash register. Please buy it in the all-time low.

It is when presentation of ID is nessary.

Crap English and bad machine translation aside, this is a rather interesting idea. The shop seems to recognise that many foreign visitors do look for good deals on retro game items while in Japan. According to Game|Life's Chris Kohler, the shop didn't ask him for any identification, which could mean foreign residents getting paid in yen could get a discount as well. Not bad, not bad at all.

