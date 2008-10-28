The Horror: Dreamcast Becomes Electronic Banshee

Or, as others may call it, a synthesizer. Or even an Atari punk console. But this thing doesn't emit the soothing, artificial sounds of Vangelis or Jan Hammer. It emits the electronic equivalent of the devil running his talons down a never-ending chalkboard. Still, you've got to admire the effort, yes?
Atari Punk Dreamcast [Make, via Boing-Boing]
